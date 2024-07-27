Vistara becomes first Indian airline to offer free Wi-Fi service on international flights

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vistara

Vistara announced on Saturday that it will provide 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi on international flights, making it the first Indian airline to offer this service. The Tata-Singapore Airlines joint venture airline stated that complimentary 20-minute Wi-Fi access will be available for passengers in all cabins. This will allow passengers to stay connected and is particularly beneficial for those who want to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit/debit cards.

This service, which is available on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, enables customers to receive one-time passwords via email to facilitate the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi during the active session.

Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer, Deepak Rajawat, stated, "We are confident that customers will appreciate this value addition, which aims to make their Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless."

Additionally, Business Class and Platinum Club Vistara members will receive 50 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi.

Vistara Airlines Wi-Fi service charges

For non-members, the airline will charge Rs 372.74 plus GST for unlimited data access on messaging apps such as WhatsApp. For internet surfing, the service is priced at Rs 1,577.54 plus GST, which includes audio and video streaming on social media and the web.

Unlimited data, allowing all streaming protocols, is available for Rs 2707.04 plus GST, said Vistara.

The airline also stated that its in-flight entertainment systems offer nearly 700 hours of content, including movies, TV shows, and audio titles.

Inputs from IANS