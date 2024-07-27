iPhone models get price cut in India after recent basic customs duty reduction: New prices here

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone price cut in India

Apple has reduced the price of its iPhone models in India. The recent price cut is available on many iPhone models including iPhone 15 and iPhone 14. Due to the price cut some of the popular iPhone models have seen a price drop from Rs 300 to Rs 6,000. This development has come a few days after the government of India reduced basic customs duty on mobile phones, mobile PCBAs, and mobile chargers from the current 20 percent to 15 percent.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have both received a price drop of Rs. 300. The iPhone 15 now retails for Rs. 79,600 and the iPhone 15 Plus for Rs. 89,600, both for the 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 14 models have also received the same price cut, with the standard models now starting at Rs. 69,000.

The iPhone 13, currently the cheapest non-SE iPhone in India, now sells for Rs. 59,600, down from Rs. 59,900, marking a reduction of Rs. 300 in price. Additionally, the iPhone SE (2022) is now available for purchase starting at Rs. 47,600, after a price drop of Rs. 2,300.

Significant price drops have been applied to the iPhone 15 Pro models. The 128GB version of the iPhone 15 Pro has seen a price reduction from Rs. 1,34,900 to Rs. 1,29,800, a difference of Rs. 5,100. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs. 1,59,900, now sells for Rs. 1,54,000 after a price drop of Rs. 5,900.

Meanwhile, Apple is planning to introduce its 'Make in India' iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models in India shortly after their global launch this fall. These high-end iPhones, assembled in India, will be available within 1-2 months of the global launch through a partnership with Foxconn's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

