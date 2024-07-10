Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi celebrates 10 years in India with the Launch of 5 new products

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant has completed a decade in the Indian market, where it has secured a significant share, especially in the smartphone segment. To mark this milestone, the tech giant has introduced five new products for the market, which enhances its diverse range of offerings that includes- smartphones, earbuds, robot vacuums, smart TVs and smartwatches.

The company which is known for feature-rich gadgets at competitive price tags, Xiaomi continues to meet high consumer demand in India.

Redmi 13 5G

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 13 5G, featuring the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor and a 6.79-inch display. It comes with a robust 5030mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. Priced at Rs 12,999, the Redmi 13 5G aims to provide an affordable yet powerful smartphone experience.

Redmi Buds 5C TWS

For audio enthusiasts, Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Buds 5C at Rs 1,999. These earbuds boast a 12.4mm dynamic titanium driver and 40dB active noise cancellation. With Bluetooth 5.3 support, they promise a seamless listening experience.

Power Banks

Xiaomi has expanded its power bank lineup with two new models: the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i. Both feature 10,000mAh batteries. The Pocket Power Bank is priced at Rs 1,699, while the Power Bank 4i, which contains a lithium-ion battery, is available for Rs 1,299.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10

Also part of the anniversary celebration is the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner X10, equipped with dual auto-emptying vents and a 2.5L capacity bag. This advanced vacuum cleaner features LDS laser navigation and a 5200mAh battery, enabling 240 minutes of cleaning on a full charge. It is priced at Rs 29,999.

With these new launches, Xiaomi continues to strengthen its position in the Indian market, offering innovative and cost-effective solutions across various product categories.

