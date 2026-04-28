Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro prices leaked ahead of launch: Colours, specs revealed

New Delhi:

Xiaomi is gearing up to drop its next big smartphones—the Xiaomi 17T series—in the next few weeks. Word is, there’ll be two models: the Xiaomi 17T and the souped-up 17T Pro. Even before the official reveal, leaks already spilt the beans on their pricing, storage options, colours, and what’s powering them.

Xiaomi 17T launch timeline

If things go according to plan, Xiaomi should launch the 17T series around late May 2026. Most likely, the phones will roll out globally first and then hit India, Europe, and other parts of Asia. Expect Xiaomi to run a pretty hefty promo push from May 29 through the end of June.

Xiaomi 17T expected price in India

The regular Xiaomi 17T looks set to land somewhere between Rs 69,000 and Rs 72,000 in India (around USD 780 to USD 800 globally). You will be able to pick between 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. So yeah, Xiaomi’s definitely shooting for the premium flagship crowd with this one.

If you want more firepower, the 17T Pro steps it up, with the Pro model leaking at Rs 92,000 to Rs 96,000 in India (USD 1,030 to USD 1,060 globally). There, you get the choice of 12GB RAM plus 512GB or a massive 1TB of storage.

Premium colour options leaked

The 17T Pro will drop in sharp finishes like All Black, Deep Blue, and Deep Violet. These are not your basic shades- they are clearly targeting buyers who want their phones to stand out.

Xiaomi 17T chipset details

Performance seems just as promising. The base Xiaomi 17T, for example, gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip, paired with a Mali-G720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and ships with Android 16 topped with HyperOS 3. This is a big move for Xiaomi’s T-series, which usually sticks to Snapdragon chips.

Expected performance and battery

Battery life and speed look solid – the 17T is rumoured to pack a big 6,500mAh cell, faster charging, stronger gaming chops, and better battery efficiency overall. If you are serious about gaming or just want a phone that keeps up all day, these specs should catch your eye.

With the leaks, it is stated that Xiaomi has been gearing up for a big premium launch – fancy designs, the latest processors, and all the features you would expect from a flagship. Official details should pop up soon. Keep your eyes peeled.