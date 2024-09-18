Xiaomi 14T series to feature Google Circle to Search: Expected AI-powered features and more

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI 14T SERIES Xiaomi 14T series

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its Xiaomi 14T series on September 26 in Berlin, and the latest leaks further suggest that the smartphones under the series will come loaded with AI features, including the most awaited Google’s ‘Circle to Search’. This feature was previously exclusive to Pixel and Samsung devices and it is further expected to expand its reach with the Xiaomi 14T series, which allows the users to enhance the AI-powered functionalities.

Google Circle to Search expands to Xiaomi 14T series

Google’s Circle to Search is a visual search tool that enables the user to look up information on the web by simply circling or tapping objects on their screen. This feature is powered by AI, that offers flexible interaction methods, which makes it easier to perform searches through scribbling, circling, or tapping on-screen objects.

Currently, Circle to Search is only available on Pixel and selected Samsung devices, and now Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are said to join the list. With a simple long press on the home button or navigation bar, users will be able to access Circle to Search, by making visual searches more intuitive.

As per the leaks, the feature will soon roll out to other Android smartphones from brands like OnePlus, Oppo and Motorola.

Additional AI-powered features on the upcoming 14T series

The Xiaomi 14T series will not just be limited to Circle to Search. The smartphones are expected to feature several other AI-backed tools, including:

AI Notes: A cloud-based feature that offers AI summaries, translations, and more within the Notes app. AI Interpreter: Real-time translation for in-person conversations, phone calls, and conference meetings across multiple languages. AI Subtitles: Provides accurate transcriptions for video content, improving accessibility. AI Voice Recorder: Enhances audio recording capabilities for improved sound capture during calls or recordings.

Xiaomi 14T series: Leaked specifications

According to the promotional materials, the Xiaomi 14T is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset

It is said to be paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage (expandable via microSD).

The phone is rumoured to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and further supports 45W HyperCharge, which is capable of fully charging the device in just 45 minutes.

With these impressive specs and AI features, the Xiaomi 14T series is said to be shaping up to be a powerful and intelligent option in the smartphone market.

