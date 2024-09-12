Xiaomi 14 Civi available with Rs 4,500 discount: Here's where to buy

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 14 Civi smartphone in India on June 13. The smartphone is offered in two different RAM and storage variants: 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. During its launch, the base variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was priced at Rs 42,999, and the top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage was priced at Rs 50,999. The smartphone is currently available with a heavy discount on Amazon. Here are all the details you need to know.

Xiaomi 14 Civi discount

The base variant, 8GB+256GB, of Xiaomi 14 Civi is currently available for sale on Amazon. The smartphone is listed with a Rs 4,500 discount. Interested buyers can get it for Rs 38,499 on the e-commerce platform. In addition to this, interested buyers can get a GST invoice and save up to 28 percent on business purchases.

Image Source : AMAZONXiaomi 14 Civi discount

Why should you buy the Xiaomi 14 Civi?

The Xiaomi 14 Civi is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs HyperOS, which is based on the Android 14 operating system.

It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For photography, the Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with a triple camera setup on the rear side- 50MP main wide-angle lens, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the device comes with dual 32MP cameras for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. For connectivity, it gets 5G, LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and more.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon kicks off Onam sale with heavy discounts on smartphones