Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon kicks off Onam sale with heavy discounts on smartphones

The Great Indian Festival Sale is about to kick off on Amazon. Before this festive season sale, another sale is being organised on the e-commerce website. In this special Onam sale, generous discounts are being offered on a wide range of products. The sale will run on Amazon from September 7 to September 15. The company has created a dedicated micro page where you can find all the information related to the sale. During this sale, a 40 percent discount is available on smartphones. Here’s a look at the offers available in the sale.

iQOO Z9s 5G offers:

A limited time deal is being offered on the purchase of iQOO's recently launched budget 5G smartphone. This smartphone comes in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. An instant bank discount of Rs 1,250 is being offered on the purchase of the phone. You can own this phone with an initial EMI of Rs 970.

iQOO Z9s 5G features a 120Hz 3D curved AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It comes with a powerful 5500mAh battery and 44W fast charging. The phone is also IP64 water and dust proof rated. A 50MP Sony OIS camera is available at the back of the phone.

Redmi Pad SE offers:

A great offer is available for the purchase of Redmi's recently launched budget tablet. The tablet comes in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 128GB. An instant bank discount of Rs 1,750 is being offered on its purchase. You can buy this tablet with an initial EMI of Rs 670. This budget tablet has an 8000mAh battery, runs on HyperOS based on Android 14, and is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G offers:

An instant discount of Rs 2,000 is available on the purchase of OnePlus's recently launched metallic smartphone, Nord 4 5G. During the sale, you can buy it with an initial EMI of Rs 1,454. This OnePlus phone comes with strong features including a 5500mAh battery, 100W fast charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and offers support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

