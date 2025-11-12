Wobble smartphone arrives in India next week: Everything you need to know about its features The device is reportedly named the Wobble 1, and as an Indian-made phone, it is preparing to mount a serious challenge against the Chinese brands that currently dominate the country.

New Delhi:

The Wobble smartphone is scheduled to launch in India next Wednesday, November 19th. Following its debut here, the company plans to launch the device in several other countries.

A recently released teaser image suggests the smartphone will fall into the slim phone category. While the company has not yet shared official information regarding the phone's name or features, the side view shown in the teaser strongly suggests a thin and slim profile. Reports indicate the device may be named the Wobble 1.

This Indian-made phone is poised to offer strong competition to the Chinese brands currently dominating the country's smartphone market.

Made in India, Engineered for the World

Though the company has not released official specifications, the phone is rumoured to feature 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15. The price has not yet been revealed, and the company has provided no hints. The device has been teased with the tagline, "Made in India, Engineered for the World," with the company claiming it is designed to be a local "desi" phone while meeting global standards.

Design and features

Teaser images reveal the Wobble smartphone will feature a slim profile and a flat-frame design with a prominent camera module on the back.

The front camera is expected to be housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Connectivity options will include a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm jack for wired earphones.

The flat frame and display further enhance the phone's aesthetics. The power and volume buttons are shown aligned neatly with the frame.

The official launch in India will be grand, with the phone slated for sale in the 2025-26 fiscal year. This device is positioned as both a "Made in India" smartphone and a "Made for the World" device. The news of this phone's arrival first surfaced in September, with some preliminary details also rumoured at that time.

ALSO READ: India's data centre capacity soars past 1.5 GW; Mumbai hosts 53% of total