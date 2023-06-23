Follow us on Image Source : FILE Windows 11 to introduce AI-powered Outlook app, replacing Mail and Calendar applications

Microsoft has announced that the upcoming Windows 11 devices will come preloaded with a new AI-enabled Outlook app, which will serve as the default mailbox application starting in 2024. This move will see the replacement of the existing Mail, Calendar, and People apps on Windows devices. According to a blog post by Microsoft, new Windows 11 devices will feature the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox app, and it will be available for free to all users. The current Mail and Calendar apps will still be accessible for download from the Microsoft Store until the end of 2024.

For existing Windows devices, users will have the option to switch to the new Outlook app by toggling a switch in the Mail and Calendar applications. This transition will allow users to benefit from the advanced AI capabilities integrated into the new Outlook for Windows. The AI technology will assist users in crafting impactful and error-free emails, while also providing reminders for important conversations that require follow-up.\

To provide users with a preview of the new Outlook app, Microsoft has included a "Try the new Outlook" toggle in the Mail and Calendar or classic Outlook for Windows applications. By following the on-screen instructions, users can opt to try out the new app and experience its enhanced features.

In addition to the Outlook app announcement, Microsoft is also introducing updates through the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 in the Dev Channel. One notable enhancement is the modernization of Windows Ink, which will enable users to directly annotate and ink on edit fields.

These developments reflect Microsoft's efforts to offer an improved email and productivity experience to Windows 11 users. The new AI-enabled Outlook app aims to streamline communication and enhance the writing process for users, while the updates to Windows Ink provide a more intuitive and interactive input method.

Overall, these changes signal Microsoft's commitment to advancing the functionality and user experience of its flagship operating system, Windows 11.

