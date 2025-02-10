Why is TRAI deactivating 10-digit fixed-line numbers after 365 days?

Follow us on Image Source : TRAI trai

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has released its recommendations for revising the National Numbering Plan. The new plan will aim at addressing the concerns over the availability and management of telecom numbering resources. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had further requested TRAI’s recommendations to streamline and optimize numbering resources, particularly for fixed-line connections.

Here are the key takeaways from TRAI’s proposal.

No extra charges for telecom numbering resources

TRAI has suggested that telecom operators should not impose additional charges for telecom numbering resources. The authority has further emphasized that the DoT should monitor and withdraw the unused numbering resources closely, which will further ensure efficient utilization.

10-Digit closed numbering scheme for fixed-line numbers

To expand numbering availability, TRAI has proposed shifting from the Short-Distance Charging Area (SDCA) model to a License Service Area (LSA)-based 10-digit closed numbering scheme. This move will unlock more numbering resources currently restricted under the SDCA system.

Furthermore, TRAI has also recommended that all fixed-line calls should be dialled with a '0' prefix and will further be followed by the STD code and the subscriber number.

Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) for spam prevention

However, the dialling pattern for fixed-to-mobile, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls will remain unchanged. Operators will be given six months to implement this numbering scheme.

TRAI has also urged the government to implement the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) system as soon as possible. This feature will display the caller’s name on the recipient’s screen, helping users identify unknown callers and reduce spam calls, cyber frauds, and financial scams.

New deactivation rules for inactive numbers

TRAI has proposed new guidelines for mobile number deactivation to ensure better utilization of numbering resources:

A mobile number cannot be deactivated before 90 days of inactivity.

If a number remains unused for 365 days, telecom operators must deactivate it mandatorily.

This rule will help in recycling inactive numbers while ensuring fair allocation of telecom resources.

M2M SIM Cards to shift from 10-digit to 13-digit numbers

With the growing adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections, TRAI has proposed that M2M SIM-based connections should be moved from 10-digit numbers to 13-digit numbers. This will help in resolving constraints related to numbering resources while accommodating the increasing demand for IoT (Internet of Things) and smart devices.

Shortcode allocation rules tightened

For shortcodes, TRAI has recommended that Level-1 shortcodes be reserved exclusively for government entities and that these should be allocated free of charge. Additionally, the telecom department should conduct annual audits to track shortcode usage, ensuring that unused shortcodes are withdrawn for reallocation.

ALSO READ: This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, and offers 300 days validity: Details here

ALSO READ: How to buy iPhone 14 512GB at Rs 20,000: Know this smart trick