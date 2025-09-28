Why choose iPhone 16 when iPhone 17 is so affordable? Significant deals are now available on the newly introduced iPhone 17, allowing buyers to purchase it for less than the price of last year's iPhone 16.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 was recently launched, and surprisingly, this Apple iPhone is already available for thousands of rupees less than its initial launch price. As a quick note, while e-commerce platforms like Flipkart previously ran a major deal on the older iPhone 16 (selling it for a starting price of Rs 51,999 before many orders were reportedly canceled), the iPhone 16 currently starts at around Rs 69,999.

Offer on the iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 launched at a starting price of Rs 82,900. Currently, it is available for Rs 6,000 less than its launch price. The base price is further reduced through available offers, making it even more affordable.

Here’s a breakdown of the discounts available at Croma:

Initial Discount: The iPhone 17 is available for a starting price of Rs 76,900 after an instant bank discount.

Exchange offer: If you trade in your old phone and receive the maximum exchange value of Rs 15,000, the effective starting price drops to just Rs 61,900.

Since the 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 is currently priced at Rs 79,900, purchasing the newer iPhone 17 at this discounted rate represents a much more profitable deal for users.

iPhone 17 key features

The newly launched iPhone 17 is packed with premium features:

Display: It features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display that supports a variable refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz.

Protection & Brightness: The display is protected by Ceramic Shield 2 and supports a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits.

Performance: It runs on the latest A19 Bionic chipset, which is built on cutting-edge 3nm technology.

Operating System: The device operates on the iOS 26 operating system.

Camera specifications

The iPhone 17 features an advanced dual-camera system:

Rear Cameras: It includes a 48MP main fusion camera and a 12MP telephoto camera that supports 2× optical zoom.

Front Camera: A dedicated Center Stage camera is available for video calls. For selfies, it uses an 18MP selfie camera capable of capturing wide-angle and portrait images using AI enhancements.

ALSO READ: BSNL launches affordable 30-day plan with unlimited calling and data