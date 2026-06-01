Anushka Sharma shares unseen RCB celebration photo featuring Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma pleased her fans as she posted an unseen image from the celebrations held in connection with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's success in the recently concluded Indian Premier League tournament. The image captured her husband, ace cricketer Virat Kohli and former RCB player Dinesh Karthik. Fans loved this photo which provided a rare insight into what happened after the historic victory of the cricket franchise.

The image was also appreciated for the fun mood among the players outside the pitch. This is just another way in which Anushka has provided fans with a peek into the celebrations organised by RCB.

Virat and Anushka dance their hearts out

The official Instagram handle of Royal Challengers Bengaluru have shared another video on Instagram where Anushka and Virat can be seen dancing their hearts out. While the actress can be seen donning a white shirt and blue denims, the star cricketer can be seen in the 'Champions' jersey of RCB and boxer shorts.

'King Kohli's masterclass on the floor. Pure vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026,' read their caption.

See the video here:

About the match

In the final match played between Gujarat and RCB, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to clinch the title for the second time. Earlier, batting first, Gujarat had posted a total of 155 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, RCB successfully chased down the target in just 18 overs, losing 5 wickets in the process. In the final match, Virat Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 75 runs off 42 balls and was also awarded with Player Of The Match Award.

It is significant to note that RCB has become the only third IPL team to defend its title and with this it's captain Rajat Patidar has joined CSK's Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma in an elite list.

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