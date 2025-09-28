BSNL launches affordable 30-day plan with unlimited calling and data This offering is notably competitive, costing up to 40% less than comparable plans from private telecom providers while still offering unlimited calling and data, along with several other benefits.

New Delhi:

The state-owned telecom company, BSNL, has launched another highly affordable plan, challenging private competitors with its low-cost offerings. This new plan comes with a 30-day validity and offers users unlimited voice calling and data for calls across India, along with several other benefits. Notably, this BSNL plan is up to 40per cent cheaper than comparable plans from Airtel, Jio, and Vi.

BSNL's new Rs 225 plan

Priced at just Rs 225, this BSNL recharge plan provides users with:

Unlimited voice calling across India.

Free national roaming.

2.5GB of high-speed data per day.

100 free SMS messages daily.

Free access to BiTV, offering over 350 live TV channels and various OTT apps with every prepaid plan.

Nationwide 4G launch and future 5G readiness

BSNL has officially launched its 4G service nationwide, benefiting over 90 million of the company's users. This 4G service is built entirely on indigenous technology and is fully 5G-ready, with 5G services expected to launch soon. Furthermore, BSNL will install 97,500 new mobile towers to provide users with improved connectivity.

Significant cost savings

Compared to private operators, BSNL's plan offers substantial savings. For instance, the 30-day plans from Airtel and Vi are priced at Rs 399. While these plans offer similar benefits—including 2.5GB daily high-speed data, unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 daily free SMS messages—they cost users Rs 174 more than BSNL’s new plan.

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts (DoP) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to significantly expand BSNL's mobile connectivity nationwide. According to an official release, the postal department will leverage its vast network of over 1.65 lakh post offices to sell BSNL SIM cards and offer mobile recharge services across the country.

