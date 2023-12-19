Tuesday, December 19, 2023
     
Why can't Apple sell Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the US anymore? DEETS inside

Apple can't sell its latest watches in the US from December 21 due to a dispute with Masimo over blood oxygen sensing technology.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2023 8:31 IST
Image Source : FILE Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

As of December 21, Apple is prohibited from selling its newest smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, in the United States. The last day to pick up or get them delivered from Apple Stores will be on December 24, Christmas Eve.

Why the Sales Restriction?

This decision follows a ruling from the International Trade Commission (ITC) related to Apple's patent dispute with Masimo. Masimo produces medical-grade equipment, including pulse oximeters for measuring blood oxygen levels. The dispute centres on Apple's alleged infringement of Masimo's blood oxygen sensing technology.

What about the Apple Watch SE 2?

The Apple Watch SE 2, which is the budget-friendly option in this year's lineup, is exempt from this ruling. It lacks a sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels.

Sales Outside the US Still Allowed

While sales are halted in the US, both the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Series 9 can still be sold in other countries. This means customers in regions like India and the United Kingdom can still purchase them.

Apple's Response 

In response to the ITC ruling, Apple mentioned a "presidential review period" underway. Apple disagrees with the order and is exploring legal and technical options to ensure the availability of Apple Watch to customers. Sales pause from Apple.com starts on December 21, and from Apple retail locations after December 24. If the ruling stands, and the Biden administration doesn't intervene, Apple plans to take all necessary steps to make both watches available to US customers soon.

Potential Impact and Future Plans

The impact of this ban on Apple's rumoured redesign of the Apple Watch, currently in development, remains uncertain. It's a development to watch, especially given the timing at the start of the holiday season.

