A to Z of Google Search 2025: Who were India's most searched personalities and trends? Google has released its annual list of the most searched terms, trending personalities, and key events in India and across the world for 2025.

New Delhi:

Google has released its annual search report, detailing the most searched names and topics in India. The world's largest search engine shared this information through a blog post. The company released the "A to Z of Google Search 2025" list, which features the most searched names in India across every alphabetical order, ranging from actors Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda (for "Saiyyara") to singer Zubin Garg. The report also shared information about trending events, personalities, and more.

The A to Z of Google Search 2025

Letter Trend A Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda B Brian Johnson on Nikhil Kamat's podcast C Ceasefire D Dharmendra E Earthquake Near Me F Final Destination and Floodlighting G Google Gemini H Haldi Trend I Indian Premier League J Jemimah Rodrigues K Kantara L Labubu M Mahakumbh N Nano Banana Trends O Operation Sindoor P and Q Phu Quoc R Ranveer Allahbadia S Squid Games and Sunita Williams T Thekua U Ukadije Modak V Vaibhav Suryavanshi W Women's World Cup and Waqf Bill X X Grok Y Yorkshire Pudding Z Zubin Garg # 67 Memes

Other trending topics

Google also released a list of other trending topics this year. In India, the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahakumbh Mela, Google Gemini, Women's World Cup, Asia Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, Saiyyara, Pro Kabaddi League, and Dharmendra were the most trending topics overall.

Movies: Category-wise, movies like Saiyyara, Marco, Kantaar Chapter 1, Housefull 5, Coolie, Game Changer, War 2, Message, Sanam Teri Kasam, and Mahaavatar remained trending.

Celebrities: Personalities like Saif Ali Khan, Ahan Pandey, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Anit Padda were trending this year.

AI Tools: Many people have been searching for various AI tools, including Google Gemini, Google AI Studio, Gemini AI Photo, ChatGPT, Grok, Ghibli, and DeepSeek.

Every year, Google shares a report highlighting the most popular topics and figures searched for, both in India and around the world.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 now available for Rs 43,000 after recent price cut: Where to buy