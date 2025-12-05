iPhone 15 now available for Rs 43,000 after recent price cut: Where to buy The iPhone 15 can be purchased at a significantly reduced price. Buyers can now get this Apple iPhone for thousands of rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

Apple's iPhone is now available within your budget. The company has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 15. You can purchase the iPhone 15 for Rs 27,000 less than its launch price. Amazon has recently reduced the price of the iPhone 15 and is also offering cashback to users.

iPhone 15 discount

The Apple iPhone 15 comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Apple launched it at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Amazon is offering this phone at a discounted starting price of Rs 52,990.

Bank Discount: A bank discount is also being offered on its purchase.

Cashback: Interested buyers can also get cashback of Rs 1,589 when purchasing the smartphone with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Exchange offer details

In addition to this, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 44,250. Even if your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 10,000, you could get this smartphone for Rs 43,000. However, the exact exchange value of the smartphone will depend on the make, model, and condition of your old device.

iPhone 15 features

This Apple iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The company has included the Dynamic Island in this iPhone. The camera features of this Apple iPhone have been upgraded, including enhancements like next-generation portrait images and depth control. This iPhone runs on the A16 Bionic chipset.

The iPhone 15 features a larger battery and USB Type-C charging. It also comes equipped with MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. It also features Crash Detection and Face ID. The Apple iPhone 15 features a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. A 12MP camera is available for selfies and video calling. It launched with iOS 17 and is upgradable to iOS 26.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is also offering huge discount on iphone 16 in its latest sale.

ALSO READ: Alarming data leak: ProxyEarth website exposes India users' personal details via phone number