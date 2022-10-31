Monday, October 31, 2022
     
Who is Sriram Krishnan and why is he advising Elon Musk on Twitter changes?

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: October 31, 2022 18:49 IST
Twitter
Image Source : PIXABAY Twitter

Sriram Krishnan, the general partner at the top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he invests in early-stage consumer startups, has revealed that he is helping Elon Musk through initial changes at Twitter which he bought for $44 billion.

Musk has already started announcing changes to the platform, like expanding the 280-character limit, allowing lengthy videos, revamping account verification policies and more.

"Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people," Krishnan said in a tweet.

"I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," he posted.

As an investor and advisor to many companies in a personal capacity, like Notion, Cameo, Coda, Scale.ai, SpaceX (Musk's space company), CRED, Khatabook and others, Krishnan led core consumer product teams at Twitter from 2017 till 2019.

He drove Twitter user growth to more than 20 per cent (YoY) growth in two years and launched several products, including a redesigned events experience.

He headed up core product teams, including home timeline, onboarding/new user experience, search, discovery, etc.

Krishnan has also created and oversaw various mobile ad products for both Snap and Facebook, including Snap's Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising.

He is 'interested in the intersection of consumer tech and crypto'.

Krishnan also hosts a podcast with his wife where he covers tech and crypto.

On his LinkedIn profile, he says that "I'm a builder, engineer, Youtuber and venture capitalist. I invest in crypto/web3 as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. I previously had leadership roles running product and engineering at Twitter, Meta and Snap".

 

