Who is Abidur Chowdhury, the designer behind the Rs 1 lakh iPhone Air? Designer Abidur Chaudhary, of Indian origin, is currently in the spotlight for his significant contribution to the design of Apple's thinnest phone to date, the iPhone Air. This model boasts powerful features despite its slim profile, which has generated considerable discussion and interest.

Apple has launched its thinnest iPhone to date, the iPhone Air, which measures a mere 5.6mm thick. Despite its slim profile, the phone is a powerful device that incorporates many features from the Pro models. Priced in India at Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone Air's design has been a major point of discussion, with many social media users praising the work of its Indian-origin designer.

Who is Abidur Chowdhury?

Born in London, Abidur Chowdhury currently resides in San Francisco and works as a designer at Apple. He holds a Bachelor of Design degree in Product Designing from Loughborough University, where he won major awards, including the 3D Hubs Students Grand and the Kenwood Appliances Award.

In 2016, Chowdhury was also recognized with a Red Dot Design Award for his "Plan and Play" design. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is driven to "solve problems and learn new things" with the ultimate goal of creating products that people cannot live without.

From 2018 to 2019, he operated his own consultancy, Abidur Chowdhury Design, where he collaborated with various agencies and startups. In January 2019, he officially joined Apple as an industrial designer. He has since been credited with designing many innovative products for the company, including the new iPhone Air.

The design of the iPhone Air

The design of the iPhone Air has been widely praised for its unique features:

Ultra-Thin Profile: At just 5.6mm, it is Apple's thinnest iPhone yet.

Unique Camera Module: The device features a specially designed camera layout.

eSIM Only: The iPhone Air comes without a physical SIM card slot and supports only eSIM.

Efficient Engineering: A high-capacity battery was successfully fitted into a very small internal space, making it a remarkable feat of design and engineering.

