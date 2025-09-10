iPhone 17 Series price: Find out where it's cheapest- US, Dubai, Thailand, or Japan? Where is the new iPhone 17 series cheaper than in India? We've compared the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air in countries like the US, Dubai, and Canada.

New Delhi:

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 17 series to the global market, including India. This is Apple's first iPhone lineup where all models come with a starting storage of 256GB, a significant jump from the 128GB initial variant of the iPhone 16 series.

While the starting price for the iPhone 17 series in India is Rs 82,900, let's take a look at the prices in other key markets like the US, UK, Dubai, Australia, and Canada.

iPhone 17 Series price in the US

iPhone 17 Series model Price in America Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India iPhone 17 799 USD Rs 70,580 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Pro 1,099 USD Rs 97,000 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,199 USD Rs 1,05,800 Rs 1,49,900 iPhone Air 999 USD Rs 88,159 Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in the UK

iPhone 17 Series model Price in UK Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India iPhone 17 799 GBP Rs 95,338 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Pro 1,099 GBP Rs 1,31,000 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,199 GBP Rs 1,43,000 Rs 1,49,900 iPhone Air 999 GBP Rs 1,19,200 Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Dubai

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Dubai Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India iPhone 17 AED 3,399 Rs 81,600 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Pro AED 4,699 Rs 1,12,800 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max AED 5,099 Rs 1,22,471 Rs 1,49,900 iPhone Air AED 4,299 Rs 1,03,256 Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Thailand

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Thailand Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India iPhone 17 29,900 Thai Baht Rs 82,983 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Pro 43,900 Thai Baht Rs 1,21,840 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max 48,900 Thai Baht Rs 1,35,716 Rs 1,49,900 iPhone Air 39,900 Thai Baht Rs 1,10,737 Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Japan

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Japan Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India iPhone 17 1,29,800 Japanese Yen Rs 77,628 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Pro 1,79,800 Japanese Yen Rs 1,07,531 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,94,800 Japanese Yen Rs 1,16,502 Rs 1,49,900 iPhone Air 1,59,800 Japanese Yen Rs 95,570 Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Canada

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Canada Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India iPhone 17 1,129 CAD Rs 76,400 Rs 82,900 iPhone 17 Pro 1,599 CAD Rs 1,01,700 Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,749 CAD Rs 1,11,439 Rs 1,49,900 iPhone Air 1,449 CAD Rs 92,324 Rs 1,19,900

