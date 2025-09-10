iPhone 17 Series price: Find out where it's cheapest- US, Dubai, Thailand, or Japan?

New Delhi:
Apple has introduced the new iPhone 17 series to the global market, including India. This is Apple's first iPhone lineup where all models come with a starting storage of 256GB, a significant jump from the 128GB initial variant of the iPhone 16 series.
While the starting price for the iPhone 17 series in India is Rs 82,900, let's take a look at the prices in other key markets like the US, UK, Dubai, Australia, and Canada.
iPhone 17 Series price in the US
|iPhone 17 Series model
|Price in America
|Price in Indian Rupees
iPhone 17 Series price in India
|iPhone 17
|799 USD
|Rs 70,580
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|1,099 USD
|Rs 97,000
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|1,199 USD
|Rs 1,05,800
|Rs 1,49,900
|iPhone Air
|999 USD
|Rs 88,159
|Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 17 Series price in the UK
|iPhone 17 Series model
|Price in UK
|Price in Indian Rupees
|iPhone 17 Series price in India
|iPhone 17
|799 GBP
|Rs 95,338
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|1,099 GBP
|Rs 1,31,000
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|1,199 GBP
|Rs 1,43,000
|Rs 1,49,900
|iPhone Air
|999 GBP
|Rs 1,19,200
|Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 17 Series price in Dubai
|iPhone 17 Series model
|Price in Dubai
|Price in Indian Rupees
|iPhone 17 Series price in India
|iPhone 17
|AED 3,399
|Rs 81,600
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|AED 4,699
|Rs 1,12,800
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|AED 5,099
|Rs 1,22,471
|Rs 1,49,900
|iPhone Air
|AED 4,299
|Rs 1,03,256
|Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 17 Series price in Thailand
|iPhone 17 Series model
|Price in Thailand
|Price in Indian Rupees
|iPhone 17 Series price in India
|iPhone 17
|29,900 Thai Baht
|Rs 82,983
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|43,900 Thai Baht
|Rs 1,21,840
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|48,900 Thai Baht
|Rs 1,35,716
|Rs 1,49,900
|iPhone Air
|39,900 Thai Baht
|Rs 1,10,737
|Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 17 Series price in Japan
|iPhone 17 Series model
|Price in Japan
|Price in Indian Rupees
|iPhone 17 Series price in India
|iPhone 17
|1,29,800 Japanese Yen
|Rs 77,628
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|1,79,800 Japanese Yen
|Rs 1,07,531
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|1,94,800 Japanese Yen
|Rs 1,16,502
|Rs 1,49,900
|iPhone Air
|1,59,800 Japanese Yen
|Rs 95,570
|Rs 1,19,900
iPhone 17 Series price in Canada
|iPhone 17 Series model
|Price in Canada
|Price in Indian Rupees
|iPhone 17 Series price in India
|iPhone 17
|1,129 CAD
|Rs 76,400
|Rs 82,900
|iPhone 17 Pro
|1,599 CAD
|Rs 1,01,700
|Rs 1,34,900
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|1,749 CAD
|Rs 1,11,439
|Rs 1,49,900
|iPhone Air
|1,449 CAD
|Rs 92,324
|Rs 1,19,900
