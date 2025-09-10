Advertisement
  3. iPhone 17 Series price: Find out where it's cheapest- US, Dubai, Thailand, or Japan?

iPhone 17 Series price: Find out where it's cheapest- US, Dubai, Thailand, or Japan?

Where is the new iPhone 17 series cheaper than in India? We've compared the prices of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air in countries like the US, Dubai, and Canada.

Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Apple has introduced the new iPhone 17 series to the global market, including India. This is Apple's first iPhone lineup where all models come with a starting storage of 256GB, a significant jump from the 128GB initial variant of the iPhone 16 series.

While the starting price for the iPhone 17 series in India is Rs 82,900, let's take a look at the prices in other key markets like the US, UK, Dubai, Australia, and Canada.

iPhone 17 Series price in the US

iPhone 17 Series model Price in America Price in Indian Rupees

iPhone 17 Series price in India
iPhone 17 799 USD Rs 70,580  Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro 1,099 USD Rs 97,000  Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,199 USD Rs 1,05,800  Rs 1,49,900
iPhone Air 999 USD Rs 88,159  Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in the UK

iPhone 17 Series model Price in UK Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India
iPhone 17 799 GBP Rs 95,338  Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro 1,099 GBP Rs 1,31,000  Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,199 GBP Rs 1,43,000  Rs 1,49,900
iPhone Air 999 GBP Rs 1,19,200  Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Dubai

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Dubai Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India
iPhone 17 AED 3,399 Rs 81,600  Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro AED 4,699 Rs 1,12,800  Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max AED 5,099 Rs 1,22,471  Rs 1,49,900
iPhone Air AED 4,299 Rs 1,03,256  Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Thailand

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Thailand Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India
iPhone 17 29,900 Thai Baht Rs 82,983  Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro 43,900 Thai Baht Rs 1,21,840  Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 48,900 Thai Baht Rs 1,35,716  Rs 1,49,900
iPhone Air 39,900 Thai Baht Rs 1,10,737  Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Japan

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Japan Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India
iPhone 17 1,29,800 Japanese Yen Rs 77,628  Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro 1,79,800 Japanese Yen Rs 1,07,531  Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,94,800 Japanese Yen Rs 1,16,502  Rs 1,49,900
iPhone Air 1,59,800 Japanese Yen Rs 95,570  Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Series price in Canada

iPhone 17 Series model Price in Canada Price in Indian Rupees iPhone 17 Series price in India
iPhone 17 1,129 CAD Rs 76,400  Rs 82,900
iPhone 17 Pro 1,599 CAD Rs 1,01,700  Rs 1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,749 CAD Rs 1,11,439  Rs 1,49,900
iPhone Air 1,449 CAD Rs 92,324  Rs 1,19,900

