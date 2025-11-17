When will the Redmi Note 15 Series arrive in India? The launch timeline is finally here The Redmi Note 15 series serves as the successor to the Redmi Note 14 series, which debuted in December 2024.

New Delhi:

The Redmi Note 15 series is set to launch in India soon, following its debut in China. While the global and Indian launch is highly anticipated, the Redmi 15C will also arrive in India, possibly launching slightly earlier—perhaps later this month. This possibility was noted by tipster Abhishek Yadav on his social media profile on X.

Redmi Note 15 Series India launch

According to Abhishek Yadav, the Redmi Note 15 series is scheduled for a December 2025 launch in India. Although a specific date has not been provided, the December timeframe is confirmed. The series will serve as the successor to the Redmi Note 14 series, which was launched in December 2024.

Sales strategy and market competition

A report from Telecom Talk, confirmed by Abhishek Yadav, indicates that the new phone series will be available for purchase starting January 9, 2026. One big issue people had with the previous Redmi Note 14 series was its price. It's important for Xiaomi to make sure that the upcoming Redmi Note 15 series is well-received in the market, similar to the success of past Redmi Note models.

Recently, other Chinese brands have made a significant impact in the Indian market; for instance, Vivo sold the most phones in the June-September quarter. While Redmi phones once held an unrivaled position, demand is now robust for devices from competitors like OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo.

Expected specifications

The Redmi Note 15C 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. A 4G variant of the phone may also be released, likely featuring the MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor.

Meanwhile, smartphone costs are projected to increase significantly, driven by brands such as Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, which are introducing new models at elevated price points. Existing models are also expected to see price hikes.

ALSO READ: X Corp vs Sahyog Portal: Legal challenge targets government's alleged bypass of IT act