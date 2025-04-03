WhatsApp users rejoice as Instagram, Facebook reels become directly accessible from app We rely on WhatsApp for many tasks in our daily routine. Did you know that you can now also use WhatsApp for entertainment, such as watching reels.

WhatsApp has become the world's leading instant messaging app, boasting over 3.5 billion users globally. Most people rely on WhatsApp for chatting, voice calls, and video calls, making it an integral part of their daily routines. With so many tasks being handled through this platform, why switch to another app for entertainment? Now, WhatsApp is introducing an exciting feature akin to what's available on Instagram and Facebook, allowing you to enjoy entertainment like never before. The popularity of reels and short videos is soaring worldwide, with people watching them in buses, trains, restaurants, and offices. If you weren't aware, you can now watch reels on WhatsApp just like you would on Instagram or Facebook.

The reels feature is accessible on both Android and iOS devices. Watching reels on WhatsApp is straightforward; just follow these easy steps:

Open your WhatsApp application. Look for the Meta icon on your screen and tap on it. (Keep in mind that the Meta icon’s location may vary between Android and iOS.) After tapping the Meta icon, you'll be directed to a new page with a fresh user interface. Now, you can simply type a prompt, such as “Show me reels” or “Show me India TV reels.”

With these commands, you’ll be all set to start enjoying reels on WhatsApp, and you can explore various topics with just a few taps!

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently rolled out a fun update that makes sharing your Status even more exciting! Now, when you want to post a Status, you can add short music clips to go along with it. All you have to do is tap on a little music note icon and pick from millions of songs. You can share music clips that are up to 15 seconds long for photos and up to 60 seconds for videos. It’s a great way to make your updates more lively!

