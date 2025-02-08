WhatsApp users at risk! Dangerous Spyware attack detected in 24 countries

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp users at risk! Hackers can spy on your phone without clicking any link

WhatsApp users all over the world are facing a serious security threat due to an advanced spyware attack. As per the reports, it has been indicated that a dangerous cyber espionage campaign has targeted users in at least 24 countries, with seven confirmed cases in Italy alone.

The shocking part? Hackers can infiltrate devices without requiring users to click any link.

Israeli Spyware used to target WhatsApp users

A spyware linked to Israeli surveillance firm Paragon Solutions has been used to hack WhatsApp accounts of journalists, activists, and civil society members.

The attack uses a "zero-click" hacking technique, meaning that the victim’s device can be compromised without any action from their side. This type of hacking is considered highly dangerous as it bypasses traditional security measures.

Meta confirms WhatsApp attack

Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, has confirmed the hacking attempts. The company detected the spyware targeting WhatsApp users and immediately alerted Italy’s National Cybersecurity Agency.

Among the known victims of this attack are:

Luca Casarini – A migrant rescue activist and co-founder of Mediterranea Saving Humans

Francesco Cancellato – A well-known investigative journalist

Casarini even shared a WhatsApp alert he received, warning him that his device had been hacked.

Italian Government Investigates the Hacking Incident

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office has condemned the hacking attack and assured that the National Cybersecurity Agency is investigating the case. However, the government denied any involvement in the incident and, due to confidentiality reasons, refused to reveal the full list of victims.

What should WhatsApp users do to save their data?

Update your WhatsApp immediately

Enable two-step verification for extra security

Avoid suspicious calls and unknown messages

With zero-click hacking becoming a major threat, WhatsApp users must stay alert to safeguard their devices from unauthorized surveillance.

