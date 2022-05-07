Whatsapp to introduce new feature, enabling admin to deleting messages from the group for everyone

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new group function which enables the admin of the group to delete any message from the group. As per the sources, the feature is at a developing phase and will be made available soon.

At present, the whatsApp group members have the right to remove their messages only, no matter if it’s a photo shared on the group, or a comment, or any gif, emoticon or sign/symbol. But at times, people do share something inappropriate by mistake, and in a rush, they delete the specific thing in hurry, which removes the message from their chat box only. So at this kind of situation, the new feature will act like a savior and could enable the sender to save from any embarrassment.

User of WhatsApp could be trusted in a group of friends on the platform, but if there are many people (as group has a capacity of 250+ contacts) in one chat room, then the things would certainly be chaotic indeed. Here, with the new feature, all the admins will get the right to review the comment/emoticon/gift/image etc. and accordingly delete it as per the need and requirement.

As per the sources reported, WhatsApp is presently testing the ability of the admins of the group to erase other people’s messages in the chat, in the beta version 2.22.1.7, which implies them to be able to remobe the message sent by others to be removed from the chat group.