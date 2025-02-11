WhatsApp to introduce new Creation tools for Status updates: Big changes coming soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the world’s largest instant messaging platform with over 3.5 billion users, is continuously enhancing its features to improve user experience. After recently introducing music and mentions in status updates, the platform is now working on new creation tools to offer more customization options.

Meta brings more customization to WhatsApp Status with new tools

New Creation tools spotted in the Beta version

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been testing new status creation tools in its latest Android beta version 2.25.3.2.

A screenshot which was shared by the site has revealed that the users will soon see two new shortcuts in the gallery section for WhatsApp status. These shortcuts will provide dedicated sections for text status and voice message status, making it easier to share different types of updates.

Dedicated Voice Message Status option: Coming soon

One of the most anticipated additions is the separate voice message status option.

At present, the users can further add voice notes to their status, but there is no dedicated shortcut for this feature.

With the upcoming update, the status section will display a separate voice message section, alongside photos, videos, and text updates.

When will the feature rollout?

As of now, this feature is in the testing phase and is expected to be rolled out in a future update. WhatsApp has been focusing heavily on improving the status feature, and this update will offer more flexibility and creativity for users. Stay tuned for more updates as the feature moves closer to an official release.

