WhatsApp tests feature to automatically block messages from unread users WhatsApp users are facing persistent issues with spam and bulk messaging. Although the platform has taken steps previously, it is now working on a new feature to block these messages altogether.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is currently developing a feature designed to limit the number of unread texts a user receives from contacts or businesses they haven't engaged with. If you receive a predetermined number of messages from a specific sender but do not open them for a certain period, the messaging platform will temporarily prevent that sender from delivering any further messages until you read the already delivered ones. The message limit will automatically reset once the recipient opens the unread thread.

To tackle spam

WhatsApp is taking this step primarily to tackle the persistent problem of spam and high-volume senders. This message cap is reportedly intended to apply to all messages, counting both individual and business communications sent to the same recipient.

A company spokesperson told TechCrunch that the average user is unlikely to ever reach this limit. WhatsApp is currently experimenting with various cap numbers, aiming to set a threshold that only impacts habitual high-volume senders and spammers.

Spam and bulk messaging issues

The platform has been struggling with spam and bulk messaging issues. Although the company previously added the ability for users to unsubscribe from businesses' marketing messages, this feature has failed to solve the problem completely. Due to continuous policy violations, WhatsApp already bans millions of accounts each month, stating it banned over 6.8 million accounts linked to scam centers in the first half of 2025 alone.

This new test will be rolling out across multiple countries over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, to boost user engagement, WhatsApp is reportedly working on an interactive Status Questions feature for Android, much like the successful Question sticker on Instagram.

ALSO READ:

Moto G06 Power gets Diwali discount, available under Rs 5,000: Where to buy

Indian telecom ranks global top 3, efforts underway to enhance services, says Scindia

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18, 2025: 100% Working codes will get free Diamond, emotes