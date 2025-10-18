Moto G06 Power gets Diwali discount, available under Rs 5,000: Where to buy The Motorola G06 has received another significant price cut for the Diwali sale, making it available for thousands less than its launch price. Buyers can also take advantage of extra bank discounts and exchange offers.

New Delhi:

Motorola's recently launched smartphone, the Moto G06 Power (known for its massive 7,000mAh battery), has received a significant price cut during the ongoing Diwali sale on Flipkart. This makes the powerful entry-level phone available at an incredibly low starting price.

The base model of the Moto G06 Power, featuring 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, launched at a set price, but is currently listed for just Rs 7,499.

Moto G06 Power discount

Buyers can reduce this price even further by utilizing bank discounts. With these offers, you can save an additional Rs 300, bringing the effective starting price of the Moto G06 Power down to a compelling Rs 7,199.

Furthermore, you can get a discount of up to Rs 5,450 by exchanging your old phone. Even if your old phone manages to fetch Rs 2,100, you can get this device for Rs 5,000. However, note that the final exchange value depends entirely on the model and condition of the device being traded in.

Moto G06 Power key features

Feature Specification Display 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor Operating System Helio UI based on Android 15 Storage 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD) Battery Powerful 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging Camera 50MP primary rear camera and an 8MP secondary camera Connectivity Supports 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

More Diwali deals on Motorola smartphones

In addition to this budget-friendly phone, buyers can also find significant discounts on the Motorola Edge 60 series during the Flipkart sale. All phones in this flagship series are being offered with substantial price reductions and accompanying bank offers worth thousands of rupees, making it a great time to upgrade.

