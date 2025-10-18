Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18, 2025: 100% Working codes will get free Diamond, emotes Garena has brought great news to Indian Free Fire MAX players by launching new redeem codes that offer the chance to win items like gun skins, Gloo Walls, pets, characters, bundles, and diamonds.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire MAX continues to be exceptionally popular in the Indian region's battle royale segment. Its impressive gameplay and graphics provide a top-tier gaming experience. To constantly enhance the player experience, the developers frequently launch new redeem codes for different regions. These codes offer players valuable in-game items for free.

If you're an Indian Free Fire MAX player, you'll be happy to know that Garena has released new redeem codes for October 18, 2025.

What today's codes offer

Today's redeem codes give Indian players a chance to win coveted items like Gloo Walls, Evo gun skins, loot crates, pets, characters, bundles, and diamonds. Acquiring these free items can significantly improve your gaming arsenal, helping you to better compete and level up faster.

It's important to remember that Garena releases specific redeem codes for different regions daily. To receive the items, you must use the codes specifically released for the Indian region. These codes are typically 12 to 15 characters long, consisting of a combination of numbers and letters.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18, 2025:

P6QJ9M3KL8RV

H4PL2Q7MN5KJ

Z8MP5QLTV3RP

T2QK7M4LN9PV

E5QP1M7KN6RJ

S3QH8K2ML9PV

V7PL4Q6MR2NJ

Q9QK3M8LV1PR

L6MJ5Q9LN7RV

B9QH3L6MR1KJ

R7MK8Q2LV4PJ

G5QP9M7KN6RV

C1QJ4K8ML3PV

Y3MJ2Q5LV7RK

18MJ9Q7LN4RK

A5PL3M4KV2PJ

Z9QK6L9MR7VH

T1MJ8Q2LN5PR

B6QP4M3KV9RJ

K3PL2M6QN8RJ

W1QJ4K9MV5PL

F9MK6Q3LN7RV

Q4QP8M2KR9LH

U7QH5L1MV3PJ

M7QH9K5LN1PV

D9PL6M9KN2JP

N4QK7L3MR8HV

J2MJ9Q4LV5PK

X2QP7K1ML4PJ

M8QH9L5KR2VP

Act Fast: Redeem codes are limited

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are time-limited and are often capped at a certain number of uses. To make sure you get your free items, you must redeem them as soon as possible.

While Garena also offers in-game items through events, those typically require players to complete various tasks. Redeem codes, on the other hand, offer expensive items for free without any effort or tasks. This is why the release of new redeem codes is so highly anticipated by the Free Fire community.

How to redeem your codes

If you want to upgrade your inventory and gaming experience, here's how to redeem the codes issued by Garena:

Visit the Official Garena Redemption Site: You must go to the official website designed for code redemption.

Log In: Log in using your gaming ID or a linked account like Facebook, X, or Instagram.

Enter and Activate: You will find a box on the website. Carefully enter each redeem code one by one and activate it.

Receive Your Items: If the redemption is successful, the items will be added to your account within one to two hours.

ALSO READ: How cyber crooks stole Rs 1,000 crore from Delhiites in 2025: Police explain the fraud system