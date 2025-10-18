Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18, 2025: 100% Working codes will get free Diamond, emotes

Garena Free Fire MAX continues to be exceptionally popular in the Indian region's battle royale segment. Its impressive gameplay and graphics provide a top-tier gaming experience. To constantly enhance the player experience, the developers frequently launch new redeem codes for different regions. These codes offer players valuable in-game items for free.
If you're an Indian Free Fire MAX player, you'll be happy to know that Garena has released new redeem codes for October 18, 2025.
What today's codes offer
Today's redeem codes give Indian players a chance to win coveted items like Gloo Walls, Evo gun skins, loot crates, pets, characters, bundles, and diamonds. Acquiring these free items can significantly improve your gaming arsenal, helping you to better compete and level up faster.
It's important to remember that Garena releases specific redeem codes for different regions daily. To receive the items, you must use the codes specifically released for the Indian region. These codes are typically 12 to 15 characters long, consisting of a combination of numbers and letters.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 18, 2025:
- P6QJ9M3KL8RV
- H4PL2Q7MN5KJ
- Z8MP5QLTV3RP
- T2QK7M4LN9PV
- E5QP1M7KN6RJ
- S3QH8K2ML9PV
- V7PL4Q6MR2NJ
- Q9QK3M8LV1PR
- L6MJ5Q9LN7RV
- B9QH3L6MR1KJ
- R7MK8Q2LV4PJ
- G5QP9M7KN6RV
- C1QJ4K8ML3PV
- Y3MJ2Q5LV7RK
- 18MJ9Q7LN4RK
- A5PL3M4KV2PJ
- Z9QK6L9MR7VH
- T1MJ8Q2LN5PR
- B6QP4M3KV9RJ
- K3PL2M6QN8RJ
- W1QJ4K9MV5PL
- F9MK6Q3LN7RV
- Q4QP8M2KR9LH
- U7QH5L1MV3PJ
- M7QH9K5LN1PV
- D9PL6M9KN2JP
- N4QK7L3MR8HV
- J2MJ9Q4LV5PK
- X2QP7K1ML4PJ
- M8QH9L5KR2VP
Act Fast: Redeem codes are limited
Free Fire MAX redeem codes are time-limited and are often capped at a certain number of uses. To make sure you get your free items, you must redeem them as soon as possible.
While Garena also offers in-game items through events, those typically require players to complete various tasks. Redeem codes, on the other hand, offer expensive items for free without any effort or tasks. This is why the release of new redeem codes is so highly anticipated by the Free Fire community.
How to redeem your codes
- If you want to upgrade your inventory and gaming experience, here's how to redeem the codes issued by Garena:
- Visit the Official Garena Redemption Site: You must go to the official website designed for code redemption.
- Log In: Log in using your gaming ID or a linked account like Facebook, X, or Instagram.
- Enter and Activate: You will find a box on the website. Carefully enter each redeem code one by one and activate it.
- Receive Your Items: If the redemption is successful, the items will be added to your account within one to two hours.
