How cyber crooks stole Rs 1,000 crore from Delhiites in 2025: Police explain the fraud system The primary scams targeting innocent individuals are orchestrated by perpetrators largely based overseas, who use people in India to facilitate the crime.

New Delhi:

Cybercriminals have defrauded residents of Delhi of nearly Rs 1,000 crore so far this year, with investment scams, digital arrests, and "boss" scams being the most common types of cybercrime, according to official data.

In the previous year (2024), victims in the national capital collectively lost around Rs 1,100 crore. The police reported that roughly 10 percent of those funds were successfully frozen in bank accounts while awaiting recovery through court orders. However, this year, the Delhi Police, in collaboration with banks, has managed to freeze nearly 20 percent of the defrauded funds—almost doubling the recovery rate from 2023 and marking a significant improvement in reducing financial losses.

Police strategy and recovery process

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Vinit Kumar urged victims to act quickly. He told PTI: "We urge people to report cybercrimes immediately on the helpline number 1930. Once a victim reports the crime and provides transaction details, we initiate the lien marking process to put the fraudulent funds on hold".

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) is the main cybercrime unit of Delhi Police. Kumar added that 24 dedicated helplines operate around the clock to assist victims in registering complaints and addressing cybercrime-related queries.

Officials explained that banks trace the movement of funds and, if the money remains within the banking system, place a hold on it. The frozen amount can later be refunded to the victim once a court orders its release.

The three most common scams of 2025

According to police, investment scams, digital arrests, and 'boss' scams have been the most prevalent and highest-value frauds reported in 2025.

Investment scams

In investment scams, criminals often pretend to be women on social media to trick people into joining online groups that claim they can make a lot of money. At first, they show fake profits from small investments to build trust. Once they gain the victims' confidence, they convince them to invest much larger amounts of money, sometimes reaching into the millions.

DCP Kumar noted that these fraudsters frequently operate from Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, where large-scale 'scam compounds' run by Chinese handlers target people globally. Fraudsters based in India facilitate these operations by providing mule bank accounts and SIM cards used to launder the stolen funds.

Digital arrest scams

Digital arrest scams happen when scammers pretend to be police officers or other officials to trick people into giving them money. They might call you and falsely claim that your bank account or a package is linked to serious crimes, like terrorism or money laundering. To make their threats sound convincing, they use fake phone numbers, fake documents, and even altered videos. They pressure their victims to pay up as a fine or security deposit to avoid getting into trouble.

‘Boss' Scams

The 'boss scam' targets workers in companies by pretending to be a high-ranking official, like a company executive. Scammers often use pictures of real executives on their social media profiles and send urgent messages asking for money or sensitive information, especially to people who handle finances. Because the messages look official and come from believable profiles, employees might accidentally send money or share gift card codes. This makes these scams particularly dangerous.

Expert advice

Police have advised citizens not to join unidentified online investment groups, download unidentified .apk files, or transfer money without verification. Kumar added: "When anyone asks for money while posing as your boss or senior official, always cross-check through a phone call or in person".

Maj Vineet Kumar, Founder and Global President of CyberPeace, noted that the rise in such crimes shows a "major shift in the cybercrime landscape," where fraudsters are exploiting trust and technology at an unprecedented scale. He concluded that awareness, cyber resilience, and inter-agency coordination are crucial to countering these crimes.

