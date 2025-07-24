WhatsApp suffers outage: Users unable to send messages, access app Many WhatsApp users have reported problems with the app. Downdetector received over 1,000 complaints from users around 11:20 PM.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp faced an outage tonight, July 24, at around 11 PM. Reports of the service outage began pouring in on Downdetector, a website that tracks service outages across various platforms. As per reports on the website, 85 percent of users reported problems with sending messages, and 13 percent faced problems with the app. At around 11:19 PM, there were 1,186 reports of service issues on the platform. Some users also reported problems with the server connection.

However, the issue was short-lived, and reports quickly dropped to around 94 by 11:29 PM. The company has not yet issued any statement on what happened during the period when people were unable to access the service.

If you ever face an issue with WhatsApp, it's best to check your internet connection first. You can also head to Downdetector to check for a service outage or refer to our publication. For better clarity, you can also check the instant messaging app's official channels on other platforms such as X or Facebook for the latest announcements on what's happening.

Generally, social media users post about outages from their handles when they face such problems, which also clarifies whether you are alone with such an issue or if it's happening to others as well.

To troubleshoot your WhatsApp issue, follow these steps:

Close the app completely and restart it.

If it is still not working, turn your device off and back on again.

Make sure you have a stable internet connection.

Update WhatsApp if you are using an older version.

Clear WhatsApp cache from your phone settings.

Verify that WhatsApp has the necessary permissions to access your device's features (camera, microphone, etc.).

ALSO READ:

Xiaomi reportedly planning to stop selling some of its smartphone models in India

Realme 15 Pro with 7,000mAh battery, up to 512GB storage launched in India starting at Rs 31,999