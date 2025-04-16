WhatsApp Status set for significant upgrade with upcoming feature WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature for its Status functionality that aims to enhance users' experience. This comes after the recent rollout of music notes for status.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has solidified its position as the world's largest instant messaging platform, boasting over 3.5 billion users globally. The app continually rolls out new features to enhance user safety and experience. One of these features is the status update, allowing users to share photos, videos, text, and more. Exciting changes are on the horizon for WhatsApp Status, and millions of users can look forward to a new functionality soon. Recently, WhatsApp introduced a music feature for status updates, and now a new video-sharing option is on the way. According to recent reports, users will soon be able to share longer videos on WhatsApp. This update is especially useful for those who frequently use statuses for sharing video content.

WABetaInfo, a well-regarded source for information on WhatsApp’s upcoming features, has shared insights about this new capability. Reports indicate that the feature has been spotted in the beta version for Android users. With this update, users will soon be able to share videos lasting up to 90 seconds on their statuses.

Previously, users were limited to sharing videos of just 1 minute in length, but this new functionality promises to elevate the user experience. The upcoming updates will allow for longer videos, approximately one and a half minutes long. A screenshot showing this feature has been released by Wabetainfo, clearly indicating the impending change. While this feature is still undergoing testing, it's expected to be rolled out to users very soon.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has issued a warning to millions of WhatsApp users. According to CERT-In, those who access WhatsApp on their computers or laptops should take extra precautions. A high-severity alert has been specifically issued for users on desktop devices, urging them to remain vigilant.

ALSO READ: OpenAI developing social app to rival Musk's X: Here's why AI companies want social media