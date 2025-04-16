OpenAI developing social app to rival Musk's X: Here's why AI companies want social media Major social platforms like Facebook and X have their own AI chatbots and models, while OpenAI is reportedly working on its own platform. Here's why AI companies are interested in establishing a social network.

After impressing the world with its ChatGPT AI chatbot, OpenAI is reportedly developing a social media platform similar to X (formerly Twitter). According to a report from The Verge, which cites multiple sources familiar with the project, this initiative is still in its early stages. An internal prototype is currently being tested, featuring ChatGPT’s image generation capabilities within a social feed. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been quietly seeking feedback from external stakeholders, though it remains uncertain whether the social network will be launched as a standalone app or integrated into the ChatGPT platform.

Will increase rivalry between Altman and Musk

The anticipated launch of OpenAI's social network is likely to heighten tensions between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who owns X. Earlier this year, Musk attempted to acquire OpenAI for $97.4 billion, but Altman turned down the offer, instead proposing to Musk a bid of $9.74 billion for Twitter. Musk has previously sued OpenAI and Altman, claiming they strayed from the organisation’s original mission to develop AI for the benefit of humanity rather than for corporate profit.

In turn, OpenAI filed a counter-suit against Musk this month, accusing him of a consistent pattern of harassment and trying to disrupt its transition to a for-profit model. Both parties are expected to face off in a jury trial scheduled for spring next year.

Why OpenAI interested in building a social media platform

Currently, the major players in social media are Facebook, owned by Meta, and X, owned by Musk. Each of these platforms has its own AI chatbots, granting them access to a wealth of data for training their AI models. By creating its own social media network, OpenAI would gain access to unique, real-time data to refine its AI capabilities.

Additionally, the integration of Grok with X has enabled users to share engaging and viral content more effectively. Users on X are leveraging the Grok AI chatbot to create viral tweets, often using it to craft humorous or absurd messages that catch attention.

