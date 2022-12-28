WhatsApp set to bring a new feature to select chats for Desktop beta: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform is reportedly working on a new feature which will provide users with the ability to select multiple chats for their Desktop beta version.

How will the feature work?

When the feature will be released, there will be a new 'Select Chats' option for the users which will be within the chat menu, reported WABetaInfo. When users will select certain conversations, they will be able to mute or mark all of them as read or unread, accordingly.

This feature is currently under development and it will be released soon in the coming months of 2033. There has been no specific date or timeline mentioned for WhatsApp Desktop beta version, said the report.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature which would provide users with the ability to report status updates right within a new menu in the status section on the desktop beta.

If users see any suspicious status update that might violate the Terms of Service, they will be able to report it to the moderation team with the new option.

