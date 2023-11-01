WhatsApp's latest feature: Forward and rewind videos - Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp users can now skip and rewind videos for a better experience

WhatsApp New Feature: In a welcome development for WhatsApp users, the popular messaging application owned by Meta is rolling out an exciting new feature related to videos. This new option allows users to conveniently skip through videos by simply double-tapping the left or right side of their screens.

This move comes after users have expressed a desire for more control over their video playback experience, and it appears that their feedback has played a significant role in the development of this new feature.

The New Video Skip Feature

According to WABetaInfo, the feature has been discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, version 2.23.24.6, which is now available on the Google Play Store. With this feature, users can double-tap the left or right side of their screens to either skip forward or rewind within videos they send or receive.

Familiar and User-Friendly Operation

This feature operates much like the video navigation on YouTube, which is a popular platform for sharing and watching videos. This familiarity makes it easy for users who are already accustomed to navigating videos on YouTube to adapt to the new feature on WhatsApp.

Enhanced Video Navigation

The introduction of the video skip feature not only saves time but also enhances content navigation. Users can quickly skip to the most important parts of a video or rewind to rewatch something they may have missed, all without having to use the traditional progress bar.

Gradual Rollout

As of now, the ability to skip forward and backward in videos is accessible to a select group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates via the Google Play Store. However, this feature is expected to be made available to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ | India TV Poll: Can the security of Apple phones also be breached?

ALSO READ | Discover the latest Windows 11 features: Microsoft's major update arrives

Latest Technology News