WhatsApp brings Custom Sticker creation with Meta AI: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduces new Custom Sticker creation with Meta AI: Here's how it works

WhatsApp is stepping up its sticker game, which makes it more interactive and creative for its millions of users. The Meta-owned messaging platform has rolled out new features that include the ability to create custom stickers using Meta AI within the app. Furthermore, the platform has partnered with GIPHY to enhance sticker discovery by allowing users to search for stickers with ease. Here's how these exciting updates work and what you can expect.

WhatsApp Stickers update: What’s new?

WhatsApp is already popular for its wide variety of stickers and now with the help of Meta AI, users can create custom stickers simply by using text prompts. This feature is available within the AI chatbot in WhatsApp, allowing a more creative and personalized sticker-making experience for the users.

Although the feature is currently available for both iPhone and Android users in the US, Meta has already begun expanding tests to other countries. The AI stickers generated are expected to adhere to WhatsApp's encryption standards, ensuring user privacy and security.

GIPHY Stickers are now searchable

As part of this update, WhatsApp has made GIPHY stickers which are searchable within the app. This partnership with GIPHY brings a vast library of stickers to the fingertips of WhatsApp users. You can now search for stickers by entering text or using an emoji in the search bar after tapping the sticker icon. This new tab is conveniently located alongside other familiar options such as emoji and GIFs, making it easy for users to find the perfect sticker for any conversation.

Custom sticker maker for Android users

Android users could finally rejoice as WhatsApp brings the long-awaited custom sticker maker to the platform. This feature was previously available to iPhone users and enabled the users to create, edit, and share personalized stickers by using their photos.

This new feature is fun to add a personal touch to your messages, whether you are using a picture of yourself, a pet, or something else entirely.

The future of Meta AI on WhatsApp

In addition to custom sticker creation, Meta is working on more AI-powered features for WhatsApp users. The AI chatbot, which is powered by the Llama 3 AI model, is already being tested for various new use cases. Shortly, we may even see Meta AI integrated into voice-based interactions, offering a powerful alternative to ChatGPT's voice mode, but with the added benefit of being available for free to millions of WhatsApp users.

These updates mark a significant step forward for WhatsApp’s sticker offerings, blending AI creativity with user-generated content to keep the app engaging and fun.

