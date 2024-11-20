WhatsApp draining your mobile battery? Here are some tips which will help you to fix it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

Mobile data often drains faster than expected, when you are using WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform. The platform has a growing popularity with billions of users already using the platform for messaging, calls and file sharing. Although the application could consume significant data along with your mobile battery, it could be fixed by making slight changes in the settings, which could help you save your data while still enjoying all the app's features.

The biggest reason for data consumption while using WhatsApp

WhatsApp not only enables voice and video calling but it is also used to share photos and documents.

Now that we have high-resolution file-sharing features and continuous calls can quickly deplete your mobile data. However, two key settings can significantly cut down your data usage.

Step 1: Adjust call settings

To reduce data usage during voice and video calls:

Open WhatsApp.

Tap the three dots at the top-right corner and select Settings.

Navigate to Storage and Data.

Under Network Usage, enable the Use Less Data for Calls option.

This setting ensures that calls consume less data while maintaining good audio quality.

Step 2: Set media upload quality

Another way to save data is by changing the quality of the photos and videos you send:

In the Storage and Data section, tap Media Upload Quality.

Choose Standard Quality instead of HD.

With this adjustment, your media uploads will require less data while still delivering clear visuals.

Why these settings work

Enabling data-saving for calls to reduce the bandwidth which is needed for communication, while setting media to standard quality will help you minimize data which is used for file transfers.

These simple changes could make a big difference, especially if you rely on smaller mobile recharges.

By modifying these two WhatsApp settings, you can stretch your mobile data for the entire day. Whether you use WhatsApp for work or personal connections, these tips will help you stay online without frequent recharges. Try them today and enjoy uninterrupted communication.

