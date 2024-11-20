This Jio's AirFiber plan under Rs 2300 will be valid for 3 months: Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio AirFiber

Reliance Jio has introduced an exciting broadband offer for its 49 crore customers in India. The telecom company is reportedly providing free installation for its broadband service, which will further include Jio AirFiber, enabling users to enjoy high-speed internet and premium benefits without additional setup costs.

Jio AirFiber installation is now Free

Jio offers wireless AirFiber and cable broadband services. Normally, the installation fee is Rs 1,000, but under this limited-time offer worth Rs 2,222, this service is free for those who are willing to get the service.

Jio AirFiber supports internet speeds up to 1Gbps, which will ensure a seamless experience.

Best plan for OTT enthusiasts

The Rs 2,222 plan will provide incredible value for entertainment lovers, including:

3-month validity

Unlimited data up to 1,000GB with 30Mbps speed

Free voice calls for 3 months

Access 13 OTT platforms and 800 channels

This plan also includes subscriptions to 13 OTT platforms like Zee5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play and Sony Liv, along with 800+ digital channels.

It’s ideal for users who are seeking both internet connectivity and premium content on a single recharge.

Why choose Jio AirFiber?

For those who are facing mobile data limits, Jio AirFiber will offer a solution with reliable speeds and entertainment-packed plans, which will make it a top choice for broadband in India.

