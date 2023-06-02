Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp developing a new keyboard for Android with an emoji category bar

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is said to be developing a redesigned keyboard for Android. The new keyboard is reported to include an emoji category bar, which will be positioned at the top. As a result, the tabs that currently facilitate quick access to other keyboard features such as GIF and sticker selection will be relocated higher on the screen.

According to WABetaInfo, for redesigning keyboard, WhatsApp, under Meta's ownership, is reportedly planning changes to the chat bar as well. These changes involve moving the attachment sharing buttons and the emoji keyboard button to match the style found in WhatsApp Desktop and WhatsApp for iOS.

The report mentioned that the redesigned keyboard is currently in the development phase and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

WhatsApp has recently begun rolling out a new feature called 'companion mode' to iPhone users. This feature enables users to link their existing WhatsApp account to a second iOS device.

The newly introduced 'companion mode' feature allows users to link up to four devices simultaneously. This means that users can connect multiple mobile phones, exceeding the previous limit of two, to their WhatsApp accounts.

To connect their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary iPhone, users can simply scan the QR Code provided. This will allow them to link their account seamlessly to the additional device.

Initially, the 'companion mode' feature was introduced exclusively for Android users. However, the company has now expanded its availability and made it accessible to iPhone users as well.

Inputs of IANS

