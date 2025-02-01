WhatsApp calls can be recorded: Here’s how to do it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the most widely used instant messaging application with more than 3.5 billion users have added a number of new features to give better engagement to it’s customers. This app has become a necessity and people use it for voice and video calls too, which supports manyt countries. While WhatsApp offers strong security and privacy features, many believe that the calls made on the app cannot be recorded. However, this is not entirely true and there is a way to record WhatsApp calls with simple tricks.

Record WhatsApp calls with one click

Unlike regular phone calls, WhatsApp does not have a built-in call recording feature- making the user believe that these calls are completely private. However, if you need to record a WhatsApp call for safety or reference, you could do it easily without using any third-party app.

Use your phone’s screen recording feature

Most smartphones come with a screen recording feature that can help you to record WhatsApp calls. Here’s how:

When you start a WhatsApp call, you need to enable the screen recording feature on your smartphone. The recording will capture both the audio and video of the call. Once the call ends, the recording will be saved automatically on your phone. But if it does not stop, you need to manually stop the recording You will find the recording in the gallery

But this voice recording does not support iOS devices- you will just get the screen recorded, and not the voice.

Where to find your call recording

Once you have recorded the WhatsApp call, it will be saved as a video file, and not an audio file. To access it:

You will have to open your smartphone’s gallery or file manager. Look for the screen recording folder. You will find the WhatsApp call recording as a video file there.

This method will enable you to record WhatsApp calls without installing any extra apps.

However, it is suggested that one must always take permission before recording someone’s call, as recording conversations without consent may be against the privacy laws in some countries, including India.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 gets Rs 21,000 price cut: Should you buy it?

ALSO READ: Protect your iPhone data with 5 free Apple Security Tools: Details