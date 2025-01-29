Samsung Galaxy S24 gets Rs 21,000 price cut: Should you buy it?

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung, a leading brand in the consumer electronic segment has officially reduced the prices of its Galaxy S24 series (last year’s flagship devices), following the launch of the Galaxy S25. The price drop marks the S24 as a more attractive deal, especially for those who do not want to buy the latest model, which is very high on the pricing side.

Official price drop: Up to Rs 10,000 Off

The Galaxy S24 was launched at a price tag of Rs 74,999 for the base model- with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

After the price cut, it is available for Rs 64,999, reflecting a Rs 10,000 price cut. Other variants have also received reductions:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 70,999 (Earlier price at Rs 79,999)

8GB RAM and 512GB storage: Rs 82,999 (Earlier priced at Rs 89,999)

Bigger discounts on Amazon: Rs 21,000 Off

While Samsung has slashed prices, third-party retailers like Amazon are offering even more deeper discounts. The base model of the S24 (8GB RAM and 128GB storage) is being sold for as low as Rs 53,999, which is Rs 11,000 cheaper than Samsung’s official pricing.

Image Source : AMAZONSamsung Galaxy S24

Factoring in all discounts, the total price drop reaches Rs 21,000. The best part? These discounts are available without requiring bank offers or exchange deals.

Should you buy the Galaxy S24 Over the Galaxy S25?

With a significant price reduction, the Galaxy S24 is certainly an appealing option, especially when the Galaxy S25 does not come with major upgrades. The biggest difference is the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip and refined Galaxy AI features, which you do not get in the Galaxy S24 smartphone.

However, most of these AI enhancements will roll out to the S24 eventually with a software update.

Galaxy S25: Pricing in India

The newly launched Galaxy S25 starts at Rs 80,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB version costs Rs 92,999.

For those eyeing the S24 Ultra, Amazon recently listed the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage (Titanium Gray variant) for Rs 99,354.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at Rs 1,29,999 and goes up to Rs 1,65,999 for the 1TB model.

