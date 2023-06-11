Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp brings redesigned emoji keyboard in Android Beta

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a redesigned emoji keyboard to selected beta testers on the Android platform. According to reports from WABetaInfo, the redesigned keyboard offers users an enhanced experience with wider visibility. By scrolling the keyboard upwards, users can access a broader view of the emojis.

Not only does the redesigned emoji keyboard offer improved scrolling functionality, but it also includes redesigned tabs for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections. These tabs have been conveniently placed at the top for easier navigation and accessibility.

At present, the redesigned emoji keyboard is being made available to a limited number of beta testers. However, it is expected to roll out to a wider user base in the coming weeks.

In addition to the emoji keyboard update, WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature for its Android and iOS beta users. This feature allows users to send high-definition (HD) photos. While the feature aims to preserve the original dimensions of the images, slight compression is applied to ensure efficient transmission. As a result, sending photos in their exact original quality is not feasible.

The default setting for all pictures remains "Standard quality." To send photos with better quality, users need to manually select the HD option each time they want to share an image. To indicate that a photo is sent using the 'high quality' feature, a new tag will be added to the message bubble when the photo is sent.

This approach gives users the flexibility to choose the level of quality they prefer, striking a balance between image resolution and file size.

