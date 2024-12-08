WhatsApp brings a game-changing feature to remind users of unread messages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp new feature

WhatsApp has become the go-to app for instant messaging today, with almost 4 billion users around the world. The company frequently updates the app to make it easier and more convenient for its users. In 2024, they've rolled out some exciting new features, one of which is designed to help you remember important messages that you might otherwise forget.

Introducing Message Reminders

WhatsApp has launched a fantastic new feature called Message Reminders. This feature serves as a helpful nudge, reminding you of any messages you haven’t read yet. Previously, reminders were only available for status updates, but now this useful tool will also help you keep track of unread messages in chats.

Right now, this feature is only available to a select group of users as part of a testing phase. Once the testing is complete, it will be available to everyone.

According to a recent report from WABetainfo, the Message Reminders feature can now be found in the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android users. This means you'll receive reminders not just for WhatsApp statuses, but also for any unread messages.

In the settings, there's a new toggle you can switch on to enable these reminders. If you turn it on, you’ll get alerts about unread messages and statuses. The feature makes it easier to stay on top of important conversations, making sure you never miss a message in your busy day!

