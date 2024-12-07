Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G gets massive price cut ahead of Note 14 Series launch

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 14 series is set to launch in India next week on December 9. This new lineup includes the standard Redmi Note 14, the Note 14 Pro, and the Note 14 Pro + 5G. Interestingly, ahead of this launch, the price of the previous model, the Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G, has dropped significantly, making it much more affordable.

Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G discount

The Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G is available in three different versions, depending on the amount of storage: 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 512GB. It is listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 27,998, which includes an 18 percent discount.

Additionally, interested buyers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 4,000 when buying the phone. So, the effective starting price can be as low as Rs 24,998. Buyers will have four color choices: Fusion Black, Purple, White, and Blue.

Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G specifications

This smartphone has a large 6.67-inch display that offers vibrant colors and smooth visuals, making it great for watching videos and playing games. The screen is designed to be tough and resistant to scratches.

Inside, the phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa core processor that ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. It comes with support up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage, allowing users to store plenty of apps, photos, and videos.

On the back, the phone features an impressive 200MP main camera that takes stunning pictures, along with a couple of other cameras for wide-angle shots and close-ups. There's also a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Finally, the phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and 120W fast charging feature, meaning less time waiting for it to recharge and more time enjoying its features.

