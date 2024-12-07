BSNL's new Rs 999 plan further steals Jio, Airtel subscribers, offers 3600GB data for 3 months

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL Rs 999 recharege plan

BSNL, the government telecom company, has been rolling out great new offers for its customers lately. Millions of people using Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited are benefiting from these exciting deals. Additionally, BSNL is working hard to improve its network coverage. Recently, they installed around 51,000 new 4G mobile towers, which will help provide better and more reliable connectivity to their users.

New Offer for Internet Users

BSNL has introduced a new plan priced at Rs 999, designed for internet users. With this plan, you’ll get internet access for three months. It includes a total of 3600 GB of data, which means you’ll receive 1200GB of high-speed data each month. Plus, you can enjoy unlimited calls to any number across India. The internet speed offered in this plan is 25Mbps, which is quite fast.

Once you use up your 1200GB of data, you won’t be cut off. You’ll still have access to unlimited data, but the speed will reduce to 4Mbps. BSNL announced this new broadband deal on their official social media account. You can take advantage of this offer by using BSNL's self-care app, visiting their website, or calling their helpline at 1800-4444.

BSNL IFTV Service

In another exciting development, BSNL has launched the country's first fiber-based Internet Protocol TV service. This means that broadband users can now enjoy a subscription that includes more than 500 live TV channels and various apps, all without needing a set-top box. BSNL initially introduced this service in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, and now it's available for users in Punjab. They plan to make it accessible to Bharat Fiber users across India very soon.

Meanwhile, between July and October, many people have switched their mobile numbers to BSNL. A recent report from TRAI has surprised private telecom companies, revealing that BSNL gained a record number of users in just the last four months.

