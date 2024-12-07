Vi outperforms Jio and Airtel, offers best 4G as per latest report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has been facing challenges in recent years due to a decline in its number of users. Each month, hundreds of thousands of customers are leaving the third-largest telecom company in India, often switching to other providers because of poor network coverage and connectivity issues. Additionally, the high costs of its service plans have contributed to this trend. However, there is some positive news: Vodafone Idea has recently improved its network coverage, surpassing both Jio and Airtel.

Vi 4G coverage

In terms of 4G network quality, Vodafone Idea claims that they are upgrading 100 mobile towers every hour to enhance connectivity for their users. According to a recent report by Open Signal, Vodafone Idea has now outperformed all other telecom companies in India when it comes to 4G coverage. The report, based on a survey conducted from June to November 2024, shows that Vodafone Idea leads in six important areas including video streaming, online gaming, voice calls, and both download and upload speeds.

Specifically, Vodafone Idea’s average 4G download speed is 17.4 Mbps, which is 8 percent faster than Airtel and 22 percent faster than Jio. This means that users on the Vodafone network are enjoying a better experience when it comes to watching videos online and streaming content live.

On a different note, Vodafone Idea has made changes to two of its more affordable mobile plans. The company has reduced the validity periods for its Rs 289 and Rs 479 plans. Previously, the Rs 289 plan offered 48 days of service, but this has now been shortened to 40 days. Similarly, the Rs 479 plan which used to provide 56 days of validity will now only offer 48 days. However, the other benefits that come with these plans will remain unchanged.

