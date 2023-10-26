What's new in Apple iOS 17.1 update? Check new features, updates, and quick guide to install it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple unveils iOS 17.1 update with new features (Representational Image)

Apple iOS 17.1 Update: Apple has unveiled the much-anticipated iOS 17.1 update, bringing a host of new features and fixes for iPhone users. The company's latest update brings new features and enhancements, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable experience for iPhone users. In this update, the company has also focused on adding functionality to some of its key features.

Improved AirDrop Capabilities

With iOS 17.1, AirDrop is getting a boost. Users can now continue transferring large files over the internet, even when their devices are out of the traditional AirDrop range. This means seamless sharing of files between devices.

Upgrade in StandBy Feature

The StandBy feature, available on the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, now offers new options when the display goes off. This feature, especially useful for devices with Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality, provides users with more control.

Apple Music Gets a Facelift

Apple Music lovers will appreciate the changes in the Favorites section. It can now include songs, albums, and playlists, which can be easily filtered for a personalised music experience. Additionally, playlists will now feature song suggestions at the bottom, and the cover art collection gets a fresh design with customizable colours.

Various Fixes and Improvements

iOS 17.1 also addresses a range of issues and improvements. It optimizes Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series, offers the option to select a specific album for the Photo Shuffle feature on the Lock screen, and brings Home key support for Matter locks. The reliability of Screen Time settings is also enhanced.

Furthermore, iOS 17.1 resolves issues like resetting Significant Location privacy settings when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing a new one. It also fixes problems with callers' names disappearing during calls and keyboard unresponsiveness. Custom and paid ringtones now appear correctly as text tones, and the display image persistence issue is resolved.

How to Update

Updating to iOS 17.1 is straightforward. Just navigate to Settings, select General, and tap on Software Update. If the update is available for your device, you will receive a prompt to download and install it.

Device Compatibility

iOS 17.1 is supported on all iPhones capable of running iOS 17, including the iPhone XR and later models.

