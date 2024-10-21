What is satellite internet, and how can Starlink revolutionise Internet access in India?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Satellite internet

The Indian government has recently approved the initiation of satellite internet services in the country. It has announced plans to follow an administrative allocation process for satellite internet spectrum, similar to practices in other countries. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will be responsible for determining the pricing of this spectrum.

This decision opens the door for companies like Elon Musk’s Starlink to offer internet services in India, bypassing traditional wired or mobile coverage. However, major Indian telecom players, such as Jio and Airtel, are advocating for the government to auction the satellite internet spectrum, akin to the process used for telephone spectrum.

Here’s everything you need to know about satellite internet, the reasons behind Indian companies’ call for an auction process, and how the entry of Starlink could revolutionise the internet landscape in India.

What is Satellite internet?

The satellite internet works with the help of satellites in space. Internet service providers (ISPs) send internet signals to satellites in space. The satellites send the signals back to users, where they are captured by satellite dishes. Each dish connects to the user’s modem, which links their computer to the internet. This process repeats in the opposite direction to deliver data back to the ISP.

If users want to switch to satellite internet, ISPs use special equipment. In the past, satellite internet required larger equipment, but now providers offer smaller, more compact devices. Most satellite internet setups today include just a modem, a wireless router, and a network cable.

Satellite internet used to be very slow, with download speeds around 750 Kbps. Thanks to advancements in technology and new satellites, users can now receive speeds up to 100 Mbps.

However, satellite internet has higher latency. Latency is the time it takes for data to travel between their system and the satellite. This process involves several steps, which causes longer delays. Satellite internet can have a latency of up to 600 milliseconds, while cable and fibre internet usually range from 20 to 50 milliseconds. This difference happens because satellites are located 35,400 kms above the Earth.

How is Starlink different from the existing system?

Instead of relying on a few large satellites, Starlink employs thousands of small satellites. These Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites orbit the planet at an altitude of just 482 km, which enhances internet speeds and minimises latency.

The latest Starlink satellites are equipped with laser communication technology, allowing them to transmit signals directly between one another, thereby decreasing reliance on multiple ground stations.

SpaceX plans to launch up to 40,000 satellites in the near future, aiming for comprehensive global coverage and improved service reliability in remote areas.

Additionally, Starlink benefits from its affiliation with SpaceX, which not only facilitates the launch of its own satellites but also organises regular partner launches. In contrast, other satellite internet providers often face challenges in scheduling consistent satellite launches due to the high costs involved.

What is satellite spectrum?

Satellite spectrum refers to a designated range of radio frequencies utilised by satellites for communication purposes. These frequencies enable high-speed internet access in remote areas where ground-based networks may be less reliable. The spectrum operates within the range of 1.5 to 51.5 gigahertz (GHz) and is crucial for providing broadband services.

Satellite communication works differently from regular mobile networks. While mobile networks are usually limited to individual countries, satellites can connect people across the globe. Managed by an international organisation known as the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), satellite services don't rely on ground-based systems. This allows them to provide wide coverage, fast internet speeds, and unlimited data options, making them perfect for remote locations where traditional internet might not be available.

Why do Jio and Airtel want the government to auction satellite internet spectrum?

Sunil Bharti Mittal has stated that the government should make sure that all satellite communication companies follow the same rules as regular telecom operators. This includes paying fees for their licenses and purchasing the necessary frequency bands.

Similarly, Reliance Jio has highlighted that a recent consultation paper from the telecom regulator does not consider the need for fair competition between satellite and traditional services. Both companies believe that the frequencies used for satellite communication should be sold through auctions instead of being given away.

How the entry of Starlink could revolutionise the internet landscape in India?

Starlink offers a major benefit with its wide reach. Since it uses satellites instead of cables, it can provide internet access almost anywhere, even in remote areas. This is especially helpful for places that are hard to reach or where laying fiber optics is too expensive. Whether in the mountains of the Northeast or small villages in Rajasthan, Starlink can help people connect online.

The internet speeds from Starlink are impressive, ranging from 25 to 220 Mbps. For rural areas that often deal with slow or unreliable connections, this would be a significant improvement. Residents can enjoy high-quality video streaming, online education, and activities like video calls and gaming with minimal lag.

Another advantage is that Starlink doesn’t require professional installation. Users just need to purchase the equipment and set it up themselves, which is easy. There are also no long-term contracts, giving people the freedom to choose when to use the service.

However, the cost may be a challenge for many in India. The equipment fee and monthly charges are high compared to local broadband options. Still, for those in areas with no other internet choices, it might be worth it, especially since most plans have no data caps.

ALSO READ: BSNL 4G fancy numbers up for auction, bid now to own your unique number