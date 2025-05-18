Vodafone Idea unveils its most expensive recharge plan to date: Here's what's on offer Vodafone Idea has launched a new recharge plan for its millions of users. This new offering from Vi is an annual plan.

New Delhi:

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom provider in the country, currently boasts around 20 crore users. To entice more customers, Vi is rolling out new plans, including several attractive hero offers recently added to its portfolio. Now, the company has shocked everyone by introducing what is considered the most expensive plan in the telecom industry to date. Despite customers increasingly frustrated by rising costs and searching for more affordable options, Vi has taken a bold step with this high-priced plan, which is priced at approximately Rs 5,000. However, this expensive plan comes loaded with numerous offers aimed at providing substantial value. Let’s take a closer look at what this plan entails.

Vi's Rs 4,999 new plan

Vodafone Idea's latest recharge plan is available for Rs 4,999 and offers an impressive validity period of 365 days. While Vi already provides several annual recharge options, they typically cost less than Rs 4,000. Here's what you can expect in terms of benefits.

This costly recharge plan aims to eliminate the hassle of frequent recharges for customers. It includes a host of appealing features. Users can enjoy unlimited calling on all local and STD networks throughout the entire 365 days. The plan also offers 100 free SMS daily.

For those who frequently browse the internet, this plan proves to be extremely beneficial, providing a generous total of 730GB of data for the entire validity period, allowing for a daily usage of 2GB.

Additionally, Vi users can take advantage of half data unlimited data from midnight to noon each day, covering half a day’s usage. The plan also features weekend data rollover, meaning any unused internet data can be carried over and used on the last two days of the week.

OTT enthusiasts will find this plan particularly appealing, as it includes free subscriptions to Vi MTV, Amazon Prime Video, and various other OTT platforms like Sony LIV, ZEE5, Playflix, Fancode, Aaj Tak, and Manoramax.

