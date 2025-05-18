Amid Trump's 'not in India' call, new iPhone unit in Karnataka nearly ready, shipments expected by June New Foxconn's iPhone manufacturing unit is being established at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Devanahalli.

On Saturday, Karnataka's Minister for Commerce and Industries, M B Patil, announced that the Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's unit at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) in Devanahalli is nearly ready to launch, with commercial shipments of iPhones expected to start as early as June. He mentioned that Foxconn serves as the contract manufacturer for the iPhone. Patil emphasised that this development represents more than just a manufacturing milestone; it signals a strategic shift for India as it increasingly becomes Apple's preferred hub for production in light of rising geopolitical tensions and tariff pressures.

He noted that this advancement not only enhances Karnataka's status in global manufacturing but also paves the way for increased foreign investment while safeguarding stakeholder interests.

This has come at a time when Apple has encountered resistance from Washington, D.C., regarding its aggressive ma.nufacturing expansion in India. On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he has urged Apple CEO Tim Cook not to proceed with building and expanding the company’s manufacturing operations in India.

Patil relayed that Apple CEO Tim Cook had confirmed that a significant portion of iPhones sold in the United States during the June quarter will be produced in India. He expressed pride in this achievement, stating that it is a moment of honor for Karnataka, highlighting the connection between Mysuru and Cupertino.

The company has secured 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, situated in the Doddaballapura and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural District. In the 2025-26 Budget speech, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Foxconn has initiated the establishment of a mobile phone manufacturing plant in the Devanahalli Industrial Area, with a capital investment of Rs 21,911 crore. He revealed that the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) would provide the company with an incentive of Rs 6,970 crore.

