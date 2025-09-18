Vodafone Idea partners with TCS to unlock new capabilities in customer experience As part of this partnership, Vodafone Idea will utilise TCS's flagship products for integration across customer touchpoints to improve service responsiveness.

New Delhi:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has been chosen by Vodafone Idea to transform its business support system. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the five-year partnership will utilise an AI-driven, future-ready platform to unlock new capabilities in customer experience.

The platform will focus on intelligence, automation, personalisation, and accelerating the launch of new products and services. While the size of the deal was not disclosed, the release stated, "Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Vodafone Idea to transform their business support system through an AI-driven and future-ready platform".

Vodafone Idea will use TCS’ flagship products

The transformation will be anchored on TCS’ flagship products, TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX. As the release explained, "TCS HOBS will provide the digital backbone for business support systems, driving agility, stability, and seamless integration across customer touchpoints. TCS TwinX will complement this with AI/ML-powered intelligence and scenario simulation, helping Vodafone Idea to enhance service responsiveness and deliver personalized interactions".

By combining these two products, the unified platform aims to improve service delivery, ensure resilient performance, and offer the flexibility to quickly adapt to changing customer needs.

Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Idea, stated, "By modernizing our BSS platforms embedded with AI-driven innovation, we are setting a new standard to deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized digital experiences".

Ujjwal Mathur, President and Country Head - India Business at TCS, noted that this transformation program builds on a 15-year relationship with Vodafone Idea. "This initiative marks a pivotal step in driving AI-led transformation of Vi’s core business support system," Mathur said.

Meanwhile, on September 3, 2025, Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched its 5G services in Indore, making it the first city in Madhya Pradesh to receive Vi 5G. This rollout followed the company's entry into West Bengal just a week earlier, with the launch of its 5G services in Siliguri on August 25, 2025.

