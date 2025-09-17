Nothing introduces NOS 4.0 with reimagined lock screen, AI usage dashboard, and more Nothing OS 4.0 brings improvements to the camera, display, app performance, and many key upgrades. It was teased during the launch of Nothing OS 4.0.

New Delhi:

Nothing has launched its highly anticipated Nothing OS 4.0, a new operating system that brings several key improvements and features to users. The company states that the updated OS is more fluid and intuitive, thanks to a redesigned lock screen, an AI usage dashboard, and other enhancements.

Key features of Nothing OS 4.0:

Extra Dark Mode: This feature refines Nothing’s signature dark aesthetic, making it cooler and more power-efficient. It also helps reduce eye strain in low-light environments.

Pop-up View: Designed to boost multitasking, the new Pop-up View allows you to run two floating apps at the same time. You can easily minimize a window by swiping up from the bottom edge or expand it to full screen by pulling down.

Enhanced Privacy and Control: Nothing OS 4.0 includes AI (LLM) status hints and an AI Usage Dashboard. This gives you full control and visibility over your data. In the Settings menu, you can monitor daily and weekly usage trends and see which AI models are most active.

Performance and Stability: The OS fine-tunes how apps launch and run, which boosts the overall speed, responsiveness, and smoothness of the system.

Camera and Gallery Upgrades: The camera and gallery have been upgraded with new controls, creative presets, and a more intuitive layout. Capturing and reliving moments is now a smoother, more refined experience, as per the company.

Improved Connectivity and Display: Nothing OS 4.0 features a more responsive lock screen and Always-On Display (AOD), clearer brightness controls, and stronger Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The company says that overall system stability has also been improved, with minor details like faster access to Bluetooth recording being refined for a smoother experience.

The OS is currently in beta and is expected to roll out to all users soon.

